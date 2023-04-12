Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

