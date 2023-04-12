Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
NYSE:YPF opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
