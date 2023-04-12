Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

