Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,250 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.