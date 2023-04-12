Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,307 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 101,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

