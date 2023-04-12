Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,398,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $368,524,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $284.48 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $285.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.82 and its 200 day moving average is $265.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.54.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

