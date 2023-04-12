Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.33.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $198.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

