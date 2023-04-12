Bank of Hawaii Invests $234,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,384.44.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,285.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,197.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,017.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

