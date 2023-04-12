GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,255 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

