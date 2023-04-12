Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.5% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

