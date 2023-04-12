Americana Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 313,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,564.5% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 442,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 416,144 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 190,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

