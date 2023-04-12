Americana Partners LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $98,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGP opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.42%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

