Americana Partners LLC Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.93. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

