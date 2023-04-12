Americana Partners LLC Sells 14,847 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

