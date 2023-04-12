Americana Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

