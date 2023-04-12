Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 57,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

