Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

