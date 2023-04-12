Signaturefd LLC Buys 899 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.21.

PGR stock opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

