PFG Advisors Buys 1,206 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after buying an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PG opened at $150.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $355.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

