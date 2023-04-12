Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 5% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 899,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,792,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $59,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

