Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 5% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 899,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,792,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 6.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
