Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Up 4.6%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.16 and last traded at $127.52. Approximately 203,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 446,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

