Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

