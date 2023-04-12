Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VDC opened at $195.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

