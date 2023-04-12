Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

