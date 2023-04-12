Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

