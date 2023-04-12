Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,243,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,508,000 after buying an additional 405,351 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

