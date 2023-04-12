ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $63.25.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.