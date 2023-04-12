Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.
Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.