New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $79.63 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,149 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Autodesk worth $79,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 111.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus cut their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

ADSK stock opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average of $202.39. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

