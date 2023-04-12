Americana Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Shares of LYB opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

