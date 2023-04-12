Abbott Laboratories to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

