Abbott Laboratories to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
NYSE ABT opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
