EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

