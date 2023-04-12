First Interstate Bank Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 352,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

