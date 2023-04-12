Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 226,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

