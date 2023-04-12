Family Capital Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

