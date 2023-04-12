Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 986,720 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,720 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Coty worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coty by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,110,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 289,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

