Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 21,225 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,225 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

