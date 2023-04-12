PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 316.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437,933 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

PACW opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

