Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,625 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $69,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

