Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $21.19 Million Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 94,215 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of PDC Energy worth $21,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $147,838,000 after acquiring an additional 386,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after acquiring an additional 323,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,491,455 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

