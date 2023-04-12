Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $18.94 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 388,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

