Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Hologic worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.