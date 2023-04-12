Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,466 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.64% of AZEK worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AZEK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in AZEK by 7.7% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AZEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AZEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $943,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.10, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.60. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. B. Riley increased their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

