Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,015 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $20,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

