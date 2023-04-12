Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,261 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after buying an additional 855,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,539.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after buying an additional 340,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Insider Activity

Evergy Stock Performance

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.