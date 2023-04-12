Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,607 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Allegion worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.78.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.