Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 239,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

