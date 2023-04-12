Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Moelis & Company worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 45,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,914,024.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758 in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.