Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 7,884 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $143.64.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

