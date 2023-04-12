Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,316 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $22,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,670,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

