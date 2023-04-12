Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.49% of Meritage Homes worth $16,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

